In keeping with the Chinese lunar calendar, Tattu will be transformed into fresh icy haven specially designed to welcome the time of year for reflection and joy with friends, family and loved ones. Reflecting the Chinese proverb ‘a fall of snow gives promise to a fruitful year’, the breath-taking restaurant will be artfully created into a snow-dusted delight.

Offering a fully immersive dining experience Tattu Leeds’ new winter aesthetic is layered with sophisticated touches. As inspired by China’s annual great snow, a shimmering layer of snow will coat the restaurant, while Tattu’s iconic Cherry Blossoms turn an icy blue. Expect a decadent icy hue dazzling across the restaurants’ sophisticated reflective interiors.

Taking inspiration from this natural wonder, Tattu, renowned for show-stopping cocktails, has skilfully curated a limited-edition range of evanescent cocktails. Taking centre stage, the Aurora is cleverly crafted to reflect a luminous night’s sky. A beautiful indulgent blend of Grey Goose vodka, white chocolate and sparkling cherry, the Aurora is served in an elegant closh which, when lifted, reveals a wintery nutmeg aroma.

Tattu will be transformed into fresh icy haven specially designed to welcome the time of year.

In keeping with Tattu’s mixology tradition, the Aurora tantalises every sense for a truly immersive experience.

With a menu designed to be shared, Tattu is the perfect destination for gatherings with loved ones. Featuring dim sum, raw dishes, small plates, grills and seafood plus a host of vegan and vegetarian options, Tattu’s recently launched autumn winter menu offers something for every palette.

Standouts include crispy shredded beef fillet, Shangai black cod, seven spiced seared tuna and, of course, Tattu classic, wok fired angry bird – a signature chicken dish served with roast chilli peppers and sesame honey soy.

Dessert’s will be given an icy twist. The Frozen Cherry Blossom dessert has been beautifully reimagined to reflect the Great Snow. Topped with icy blue candyfloss, balanced on a delicate chocolate trunk, the dessert is grounded in a light chocolate mousse and is presented on a bed of dried ice which cascades over the table as you dine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tattu Leeds’ new winter aesthetic is layered with sophisticated touches.