This authentic Spanish restaurant has been offering traditional Mediterranean dishes for the last three years - but this Christmas, the team behind the Otley tapas bar are shaking things up.

Tapas and Tunes, on Kirkgate, opened in 2021 and quickly became a beloved gem for foodies and music enthusiasts alike.

Chef and music graduate Bridget Deakin explained how she’s added Spanish flair to classic British Christmas dishes, creating a menu that’s both nostalgic and innovative.

Chef and music graduate Bridget Deakin opened Tapas and Tunes, on Otley's Kirkgate, in 2021.

“We still have our traditional specials tapas on our main menu, but at Christmas, we’re doing seasonal tapas as well,” she said.

“We’ve taken dishes like roast turkey and given it a twist, by serving it as a ricotta, white onion, and nutmeg croquetas. I’ve tried to think about what people normally like to eat but make it a bit more exciting.”

This creative approach to Christmas dining has been a hit with customers. Bridget’s carefully crafted dishes balance textures and flavours, offering a unique festive experience. Among the standout creations is a sprout and red onion bhaji served with green chili chutney.

“People have really loved it,” she said. “The flavours all go together really well. It’s a different way to eat at Christmas. We sell out of them every week!”

The restaurant has become known for its fresh and vibrant dishes. | Bruce Rollinson

Bridget’s culinary philosophy centres on seasonal and local produce, sourced from Otley’s market and nearby suppliers, ensuring the freshest ingredients in every dish.

She said: “We always use the best quality ingredients - because why wouldn’t you?”

At Tapas and Tunes, the menu changes monthly, reflecting both the seasons and customer preferences. In January, after the indulgence of the holidays, lighter, fresher dishes take centre stage.

While in the warmer months, diners enjoyed highlights such as melon wrapped in serrano ham with fresh orange segments, paired with roasted pumpkin and sunflower seeds in maple syrup - a dish Bridget described as “perfect for the summer”.

The regular menu remains rooted in tradition, featuring Spanish staples like tortilla espanola and patatas bravas. Bridget is proud to introduce lesser-known dishes, such as berenjenas con miel - or fried aubergine with honey - ensuring an authentic experience for her guests.

The restaurant’s charm extends beyond the plate. Upstairs, a lively music venue hosts performances ranging from tribute acts to local talent from Leeds Conservatoire.

The menu at Tapas and Tunes changes monthly. | Bruce Rollinson

“We have four tribute acts a year,” Bridget explained. “My partner Sam is performing here with a regular ‘Christmas nostalgia’ gig this year, featuring all of the old Christmas songs that people love.”

The combination of food and music has proved to be a winning formula. Guests could be enjoying a David Bowie tribute one month and a classical guitar performance the next, all while savouring dishes prepared with passion.

Bridget’s journey to becoming a restaurateur began during her university days, where she was inspired by a Spanish flatmate’s passion for food and communal dining. A trip to Spain solidified her love for the culture, and she spent time learning authentic recipes from Spanish families.

After years of teaching music while raising her family, Bridget realised her dream when the perfect venue became available in Otley. Following extensive renovations during lockdown, Tapas and Tunes opened its doors, quickly earning a loyal following.

Bringing a touch of Spain to Otley’s cobbled streets, as well as the promise of something deliciously different, Bridget summed up her approach to cooking simply: “I always like trying new things - and I definitely love a challenge.”