Tapas and Tunes: 25 mouth-watering pictures inside family-run Otley restaurant celebrating Spanish cuisine

Nestled in the heart of Otley, a popular family restaurant is celebrating Spanish cuisine and live music.

Tapas and Tunes is the ultimate spot for food lovers and music enthusiasts alike. It opened in 2021, led by trained chef and music graduate Bridget Deakin.

The family-run gem, on Kirkgate, offers a range of traditional Spanish tapas made using fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. And after a fabulous meal, guests are invited to enjoy lively gigs in the venue's upstairs performance space.

Bridget’s passion for Spanish culture led her to travel through Europe, collecting authentic recipes from families. Now, she’s bringing the country’s rich and varied cuisine to Otley.

With regular live music and a menu full of mouth-watering dishes - including vegan and gluten-free options - Tapas and Tunes would make the ideal place to spend an evening after a scenic stroll through Otley.

You can find out more about Tapas and Tunes on the restaurant’s Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as its website.

Here are 25 pictures from inside the venue -

Tapas and Tunes stands in the heart of Otley - and has become a favourite in the region for high-quality Spanish cuisine.

The restaurant, on Kirkgate, opened back in 2021.

The team behind the venture wanted to bring Mediterranean culture and fresh, tasty dishes to local people.

Bridget Deakin, pictured here with chef Jacob, runs the restaurant with her family and business partner Sam Stevens, who is also a musician.

The venue celebrates the best in traditional Spanish food using high-quality, fresh ingredients.

Tapas dishes showcase the best quality ingredients available from local suppliers.

