Tapas and Tunes is the ultimate spot for food lovers and music enthusiasts alike. It opened in 2021, led by trained chef and music graduate Bridget Deakin.

The family-run gem, on Kirkgate, offers a range of traditional Spanish tapas made using fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. And after a fabulous meal, guests are invited to enjoy lively gigs in the venue's upstairs performance space.

Bridget’s passion for Spanish culture led her to travel through Europe, collecting authentic recipes from families. Now, she’s bringing the country’s rich and varied cuisine to Otley.

With regular live music and a menu full of mouth-watering dishes - including vegan and gluten-free options - Tapas and Tunes would make the ideal place to spend an evening after a scenic stroll through Otley.

You can find out more about Tapas and Tunes on the restaurant’s Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as its website.

Here are 25 pictures from inside the venue -

