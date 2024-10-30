A Taco Bell superfan has had her student flat in Leeds transformed into a takeaway-themed haven - and had her rent covered for an entire year.

Fast food enthusiast Arabelle Holme won the home makeover after entering a rigorously judged video competition that received hundreds of entries.

Her undying love for the Mexican-inspired chain is reflected in the new décor, with menu boards, ordering screens installed in the kitchen, and reusable cutlery and trays.

In her winning application, Arabelle revealed the lengths she goes to for Taco Bell, including camping outside the Cardigan Fields store desperate for a first taste of seasonal fries with sour cream dip.

She said: “My housemates and I always grab a Taco Bell between lectures or during a night out, so now we have the full experience in our own kitchen.

“We are the only flat in Leeds that can boast it has its very own Taco Bell, and we can’t wait to invite mates over to enjoy the full experience!”

She will also enjoy the luxury of having her rent covered by the chain for an entire year, having had to fork out only £1.99 for the price of a wrap.

Jessica Kleinert, Head of Marketing at Taco Bell UK, said: “It might be Halloween but we're about treats, not tricks.

“Students are the backbone of our late-night cravings, but rising costs are making it hard for them to enjoy student life fully.

“We wanted to create a fun and completely unique experience for our superfan, whilst bringing the Taco Bell experience to students daily.”