The American fast-food chain opened its first UK restaurant in 2010, serving Mexican-inspired tacos, burritos, nachos and quesadillas.

It already has sites in Merrion Street and Birstall.

The new branch, in Cardigan Fields leisure park, will open on Wednesday September 7.

Taco Bell is offering free tacos to the first 100 customers

It will have digital kiosks and customers can eat in or take away.

Taco Bell is offering free tacos for the first 100 customers at the Cardigan Fields restaurant.

It will be open from 11am until late, seven days a week.

Lucy Dee, Taco Bell’s head of marketing for the UK, said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring Taco Bell to Leeds once again.

"We are very pleased to be able to deliver to the Leeds community, creating local jobs despite challenging circumstances.