Taco Bell announces new restaurant in Leeds Cardigan Fields with free tacos for first customers
Taco Bell has announced it is opening a new restaurant in Leeds.
The American fast-food chain opened its first UK restaurant in 2010, serving Mexican-inspired tacos, burritos, nachos and quesadillas.
It already has sites in Merrion Street and Birstall.
The new branch, in Cardigan Fields leisure park, will open on Wednesday September 7.
It will have digital kiosks and customers can eat in or take away.
Taco Bell is offering free tacos for the first 100 customers at the Cardigan Fields restaurant.
It will be open from 11am until late, seven days a week.
Lucy Dee, Taco Bell’s head of marketing for the UK, said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring Taco Bell to Leeds once again.
"We are very pleased to be able to deliver to the Leeds community, creating local jobs despite challenging circumstances.
"We look forward to feeding residents from Wednesday onwards for dine in, take away, and delivery.”