Swine Bistro in Leeds unveils Winter menu and first ever private dining room

A Leeds restaurant recently named in the Good Food Guide’s Top 100 Best Local restaurants is set to open its first ever private dining room.

Swine Bistro, in Headingley, is also unveiling its winter menu complete with a bespoke feasting menu for groups to share.

Running from November 17 through to the end of the year, the Winter menu features comforting, rib-sticking dishes such as Stu’s famous house sausage with stewed winter fruits, Jerusalem artichoke pithivier, British beef daube, and cod with brown butter - all served with classic sides given the Swine twist.

Stu Myers, executive chef, said: “This is our first Christmas in our new Headingley restaurant. We wanted to create a menu that celebrates the best of the season - big roasts, pies, sausages, and puddings to die for, with no turkey in sight.

Swine Bistro on Otley Road, in Headingley. | James Hardisty

“Great food starts with great produce, so we’re proud to work with Yorkshire suppliers like R&J Butchers, Sykes House Farm, and Tarbetts for our local meat and fish, and we’ve just added Filey Bay whisky to our drinks menu.”

Formerly known as The Swine That Dines, the team moved from their much-loved North Street site in April after a crowdfunding campaign raised £42,000.

Jo Myers, co-owner of the Swine Bistro, added: “We’re chuffed to finally open our private dining room with its own bespoke Feasting menu. It’s a joyful celebration of everything we love about British food; generous, comforting, and designed to share. We’re already getting bookings, so be quick if you want to feast with us this Christmas.”

There are two Feasting menu options in the private dining room - £50 or £60 per head for six to twelve guests - both starting with sharing appetisers such as pickled herring, devilled eggs and warm spiced almonds, followed by two starters from the Winter Menu.

The centrepiece sharing main is a choice of either chicken ballotine or roast pork from the £50 menu or venison game pie or braised short rib in red wine sauce from the £60 menu.