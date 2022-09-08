North Brewing Co were devastated to learn that their ticket provider, Event Genius, had filed a moratorium less than a month before the brewery’s flagship beer festival, The Springwell Sessions.

The ticket provider’s parent company, Festicket, filed a moratorium on Companies House, meaning that North cannot receive any funds taken towards their future events, nor can ticket holders receive refunds.

However, North is determined to deliver the festival, and with the support of the participating breweries they have set up a GoFundMe to ensure the event can go ahead.

North Brewing Co were devastated to learn that their ticket provider, Event Genius, had entered administration less than a month before the brewery’s flagship beer festival.

John Gyngell, founder of North, said: “At a time when our industry is under enormous pressure due to the cost increases on CO2, utilities, distribution and raw materials this was terrible news for us to receive today.

“Further to this we are disappointed to learn today that Festicket, who own Event Genius, continued to take payments from customers over the last two weeks despite filing for moratorium on 24 August.”

“To lose the ticket sales as a result of Event Genius collapsing has lost us in excess of £25,000. Regardless of this we are committed to running this festival.

"To help with this we have setup a GoFundMe page and we are reaching out to our friends, family and fellow brewers to support us given the lost revenue from the tickets.

"Already the conversations we have had with the brewers attending have been incredibly moving, and incredibly supportive.”

North Brewing Co’s partner charity, St George’s Crypt, were also due to receive £2,000 from the ticket sales for The Springwell Sessions.

Despite the collapse of Event Genius, the brewery has stated they are still committed to the charity and aim to donate 10% of any funds raised by the GoFundMe campaign.

The Springwell Sessions will see 17 breweries from across the UK pouring at the three day event.

Local independent wine shop, Bottle Chop, will be hosting a wine bar.

Cocktails will be shaken by No. 3 Gin, and street food will be provided by Little Bao Boy, Kerbside Kids, MorMor and Homeboy Pizza.

There will be a series of talks and tastings across the three days, and DJs spinning vinyl.