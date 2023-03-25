The three day ticketed drink, street food, and music event from April 28 to 30 will be hosted inside and outside the brewery’s Springwell warehouse site on Buslingthorpe Lane in Chapeltown.

The festival will host some of the UK’s most loved craft beer brands including DEYA, Cloudwater, and Brulo, as well as local favourites, Bundobust Brewery, and a international breweries such as Basqueland, Spain, ToØI, Denmark, and Fuerst Wiacek, Berlin, among others. In total, 14 breweries will take over the brewhouse floor.

Away from hazy IPAs and experimental beer releases, Headingley-based deli & off licence, Bottle Chop, will also be on hand to give visitors a chance to explore a huge range of natural wines, whilst the dedicated festival bar will be slinging fresh cocktails all day long.

Leeds-based North Brewing will be bringing back the Springwell Sessions festival this April bank holiday. Photo: North Brewing

Some of the very best street food will be available around the festival, with vegan heroes, Doner Summer, Poco Sicilian, Mor Mor’s newest Mexican food offering, Salma la Fondita, and Leeds' legends Little Bao Boy and Kerbside Kids just a selection of some of the options available.

Catch local DJs throughout each of the four available sessions, as well as live music from New York Brass Band. Then on Sunday there’s a real focus on families, with free entry for kids and a silent warehouse disco rave for all. A statement on the website reads: “We have areas for kids to play, dog treats and water bowls for well-behaved pups, as well as being wheelchair accessible with disabled toilets.”

