Smash Down: Leeds takeaway in student hotspot given 4am opening permission despite concerns of nuisance
Concerns were raised over potential noise, litter and odour problems for people living near Smash Down, on Woodhouse Lane.
Leeds City Council’s environmental health team lodged a formal objection to a variation to its premises licence.
But it was granted by councillors following a licensing sub-committee hearing on Tuesday (February 18).
The applicant, Woodhouse Enterprises, said noise and the behaviour customers would be kept under control.
Company director Asim Mahmood said: “If they are rowdy we tell them to tone it down and behave. Customers are not on the premises too long. Doors are closed.”
Mr Mahmood said the shop would lose money if not allowed to open later.
He said: “We do employ students from the university. We can’t afford to keep that going and pay the wages.”
Councillors were told that nearby takeaway Flames, which opens until 3.30am at weekends, was the only other late night food outlet.
Fasial Sheikh, speaking for Woodhouse Enterprises, said 4am opening would ease overcrowding for students returning from nights out.
He said: “It just needs a second outlet to disperse the crowds.”
Environmental health officer Vanessa Holroyd said noise and vibration from extractor equipment could disturb neighbours late at night.
She said: “The premises is located on a parade of shops and there are flats directly above. We are concerned about the late hour applied for.”
Mr Mahmood said there was noise insulation in the shop.
The sub-committee unanimously voted to grant the licence variation.
Councillors decided it was unlikely to worsen existing noise problems or harm public safety.
Smash Down will be allowed to open until midnight, Sunday-Thursday and 4am on Fridays and Saturdays.
