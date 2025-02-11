A Wetherspoons pub in Wakefield has been granted permission to extend its beer garden opening hours.

Wakefield Council approved an application to allow customers to use the outdoor area at the Six Chimneys on Kirkgate in the city centre until 10pm daily.

The JD Wetherspoon pub was originally given permission for the beer garden to be in operation until 9pm in 2022 when plans for the premises to be extended into the former Wakey Tavern pub next door were approved.

A planning statement by the pub chain said the facility had been “a popular addition to the premises with customers keen for use to continue slightly later into the evening”.

No objections to the proposal were raised by the council’s noise and conservation officers.

The Six Chimneys in Wakefield reopened last February after a major extension and refurbishment | National World

The application said: “It is considered that existing surrounding noise, such as that from the busy roads to the front and side is of a level at this time that later use of the garden would not negatively impact the local area, together with the continued robust management of the area by the premises team.”

The company said it had discussed the plan with a West Yorkshire Police licensing officer before submitting the application.

The document said: “We have always emphasised the importance of building close relationships with our neighbours.

“Our managers are expected to resolve any complaints from those neighbours quickly and effectively.

“If they cannot be resolved on a premises level they are referred to an area or general manager for resolution.

The beer garden at The Six Chimneys in Wakefield will now remain open until 10pm | National World

“We attach the utmost importance to the careful investigation and prompt resolution of any complaint made in relation to the day-to-day running of any of our premises.”

The statement said that the company did not “offer irresponsible drinks promotions such as happy hours” which is “linked to intoxication and poor behaviour.”

It added: “These premises do not offer music which would encourage a younger clientèle.

“Any failure by customers to adhere to the expected standards of conduct will result in them being asked to move inside the premises.”

The company said the beer garden is monitored by staff every 15 minute and door staff are employed on Friday and Saturday evenings