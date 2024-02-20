Leeds news you can trust since 1890
21 first-look pictures as The Six Chimneys Wakefield reopens following £3m renovation by Wetherspoon

A popular JD Wetherspoon pub in Wakefield has reopened today following a £3million renovation project.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 20th Feb 2024, 15:48 GMT
Updated 20th Feb 2024, 16:57 GMT

The Six Chimneys in Kirkgate has doubled in size after the pub chain took over two adjoining properties - including the former Wakey Tavern pub. An additional 4,000 square feet of customer space has been added, as well as a new kitchen, bar, bespoke carpet and extended beer garden.

Newly-appointed pub manager Laura Mason, who was previously at the The Scribbling Mill in Leeds, has taken over the pub. We take a look inside as the pub reopens its doors.

The Six Chimneys in Wakefield has reopened today following a £3million renovation and extension

1. The Six Chimneys

The Six Chimneys in Wakefield has reopened today following a £3million renovation and extension Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

First opened by JD Wetherspoon in November 1999, the Six Chimneys has undergone a complete refurbishment to the customer area

2. The Six Chimneys

First opened by JD Wetherspoon in November 1999, the Six Chimneys has undergone a complete refurbishment to the customer area Photo: Dean Atkins

There have also been upgrades to the bar, kitchen, toilets and staff facilities.

3. The Six Chimneys

There have also been upgrades to the bar, kitchen, toilets and staff facilities. Photo: Dean Atkins

The Mayor of Wakefield, Councillor Josie Pritchard officially opened the pub at 9am

4. The Six Chimneys

The Mayor of Wakefield, Councillor Josie Pritchard officially opened the pub at 9am Photo: Dean Atkins

The expansion means that forty new jobs have been created

5. The Six Chimneys

The expansion means that forty new jobs have been created Photo: Dean Atkins

The redevelopment work has included expansion into two adjoining properties, including the former Wakey Tavern

6. The Six Chimneys

The redevelopment work has included expansion into two adjoining properties, including the former Wakey Tavern Photo: Dean Atkins

