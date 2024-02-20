The Six Chimneys in Kirkgate has doubled in size after the pub chain took over two adjoining properties - including the former Wakey Tavern pub. An additional 4,000 square feet of customer space has been added, as well as a new kitchen, bar, bespoke carpet and extended beer garden.
Newly-appointed pub manager Laura Mason, who was previously at the The Scribbling Mill in Leeds, has taken over the pub. We take a look inside as the pub reopens its doors.
The Six Chimneys in Wakefield has reopened today following a £3million renovation and extension Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
First opened by JD Wetherspoon in November 1999, the Six Chimneys has undergone a complete refurbishment to the customer area Photo: Dean Atkins
There have also been upgrades to the bar, kitchen, toilets and staff facilities. Photo: Dean Atkins
The Mayor of Wakefield, Councillor Josie Pritchard officially opened the pub at 9am Photo: Dean Atkins
The expansion means that forty new jobs have been created Photo: Dean Atkins
The redevelopment work has included expansion into two adjoining properties, including the former Wakey Tavern Photo: Dean Atkins