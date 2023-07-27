Six By Nico, which opened in East Parade at the start of the month, runs a fresh six-course tasting menu every six weeks.

Its current theme, ‘The Chippie’, saw the restaurant elevate the classic chippie tea into a fine dining experience by using ingredients like “parmesan espuma” and “curry oil and emulsion”.

The next theme, due to launch on August 14, will be titled “Once Upon a Time” taking inspiration from beloved children’s stories. But as part of an exciting twist, customers will have the chance to write the story for themselves by voting for the dishes they would like to see on the menu.

Six by Nico has asked diners to choose the dishes on its latest tasting menu. Photo: Six By Nico.

The options are:

“This One’s Just Right” Porridge - Goldilocks - Spaetzle, Barbecue Maitake, White Turnip, Black Garlic Dressing

Mad Hatters Tea Party - Alice in Wonderland - Summer Truffle & Mushroom Consommé, Comte Royale, Brioche

Green Eggs & Ham - Dr Seuss - Smoked Ham Hough “Sandwich”, Garden Pea Pesto, Egg Yolk Jam

James & The Giant Peach - Roald Dahl - Liver Parfait, Sweet & Sour Peach, Tarragon, Toasted Sourdough

“Dip Face, Have a Carrot” - Matilda - Sole Ballotine, Tandoori Baked Carrot, Carrot Top Pesto, Lobster Jus

Paddington’s Marmalade - Michael Bond - North Sea Coley, Jerusalem Artichoke, Roasted Baby Leek, Smoked Onion & Ginger “Marmalade”

Three Little Pigs - James Halliwell-Phillips - Pork Roulade, Pumpkin, Sweet & Sour Choucroute, Smoked Ash Emulsion, Bourguignon Jus

Ugly Duckling - Hans Christian Anderson - Duck Roulade, Pickled Walnut, Crispy Salsify, Orchard Quince, Pear & Fig

The Land of Milk & Honey - Winnie the Pooh - Honey Creme, Poached Williams Pear, Lemon, Bee Pollen

Bruce Bogtrotter’s Chocolate Cake - Matilda - 54% Chocolate Cremeux, Miso Caramel, Mango & Passion Fruit

More than 3,000 people have already pre-booked for the hotly-anticipated second tasting menu. It comes after ‘The Chippie’ menu had more than 5,000 bookings in the first few weeks of opening.

Chef Nico Simeone said: “Our new Six by Nico restaurant has had such a wonderful welcome from the people of Yorkshire that we wanted to say thank you in our own way – by giving our loyal customers a chance to write a part of Six by Nico Leeds’ own story.

“We know that the people of Leeds and its surrounding areas will have their own favourite childhood tales – so we want to create a menu bespoke for Yorkshire that will celebrate these stories and create an enchanting experience for diners.

“We’re already seeing huge demand for our second menu, before the six courses have even been officially announced, so for any foodies wanting to experience our Once Upon A Time menu, we’d recommend booking quickly.”

The six-course tasting menu is £39 per person, with the option to add a wine pairing for an additional £30. Diners can also add themed snacks at £7.50 per person, with an aperitif for £8.50 per person.

Six by Nico caters to all dietary requirements, offering a full vegetarian menu for each new menu concept.