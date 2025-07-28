A tiny matcha stall run from the the front garden of a house in Leeds has become a hit, with enthusiasts travelling from far and wide for their green tea fix.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Perched at the edge of a property on Victoria Terrace in Woodhouse, ‘Sips’ is the creation of siblings Matt and Julie d’Albert, who grew up in the charming red-brick home.

Sips Leeds started just eight weeks ago - and has already racked up nearly 2,000 Instagram followers. | National World

It’s a minimalist, homespun set-up - a single dispenser, a tray of cookies, and Matt in a linen apron - but its charm has helped the business rack up nearly 2,000 Instagram followers in just over two months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The success has been such a lovely surprise,” said Matt. “People are just turning up and loving it.

“We’d been talking about doing something like this after we noticed all of the students coming up the road. We didn’t want to compete with other cafes, so chose matcha because it’s quite niche - and I’ve always liked it.”

Last Saturday, it was not even 10am when a queue began to form near the garden wall. A steady stream of students from nearby Hyde Park were dropping by, phones in hand ready to snap their drink for social media before their first sip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sips specialises exclusively in matcha: iced oat milk lattes, soft serve ice cream, coconut matcha scoops, and cookies. | National World

Matcha is a finely ground powder made from specially grown green tea leaves originating from Japan and China, where it has been used in traditional ceremonies for centuries.

Known for its earthy flavour and antioxidant-rich properties, it’s riding a recent wave of popularity in the UK, particularly among younger crowds. Part of the appeal is its vibrant green hue, which not only signals health benefits but also lends itself perfectly to Instagram feeds and TikTok videos.

Sips specialises exclusively in matcha: iced oat milk lattes, soft serve ice cream, coconut matcha scoops, and cookies handmade by Julie.

It’s certainly been a hit, as Matt explained: “A lot of people have been trying it for the first time. We even had someone travel all the way from Halifax last week just to taste it.

“It’s a bit like a cult because, if you love matcha, you love matcha. It’s like marmite - it’s either a yes or a no - and matcha, for some people, is a complete yes with capital letters.”