Sips Leeds: Tiny stall run from front garden in Woodhouse becomes go-to destination for matcha lovers

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 28th Jul 2025, 16:30 BST
A tiny matcha stall run from the the front garden of a house in Leeds has become a hit, with enthusiasts travelling from far and wide for their green tea fix.

Perched at the edge of a property on Victoria Terrace in Woodhouse, ‘Sips’ is the creation of siblings Matt and Julie d’Albert, who grew up in the charming red-brick home.

Sips Leeds started just eight weeks ago - and has already racked up nearly 2,000 Instagram followers.placeholder image
Sips Leeds started just eight weeks ago - and has already racked up nearly 2,000 Instagram followers. | National World

It’s a minimalist, homespun set-up - a single dispenser, a tray of cookies, and Matt in a linen apron - but its charm has helped the business rack up nearly 2,000 Instagram followers in just over two months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The success has been such a lovely surprise,” said Matt. “People are just turning up and loving it.

“We’d been talking about doing something like this after we noticed all of the students coming up the road. We didn’t want to compete with other cafes, so chose matcha because it’s quite niche - and I’ve always liked it.”

Sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s new WhatsApp channel for breaking news in Leeds

Last Saturday, it was not even 10am when a queue began to form near the garden wall. A steady stream of students from nearby Hyde Park were dropping by, phones in hand ready to snap their drink for social media before their first sip.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sips specialises exclusively in matcha: iced oat milk lattes, soft serve ice cream, coconut matcha scoops, and cookies.placeholder image
Sips specialises exclusively in matcha: iced oat milk lattes, soft serve ice cream, coconut matcha scoops, and cookies. | National World

Matcha is a finely ground powder made from specially grown green tea leaves originating from Japan and China, where it has been used in traditional ceremonies for centuries.

Known for its earthy flavour and antioxidant-rich properties, it’s riding a recent wave of popularity in the UK, particularly among younger crowds. Part of the appeal is its vibrant green hue, which not only signals health benefits but also lends itself perfectly to Instagram feeds and TikTok videos.

Sips specialises exclusively in matcha: iced oat milk lattes, soft serve ice cream, coconut matcha scoops, and cookies handmade by Julie.

It’s certainly been a hit, as Matt explained: “A lot of people have been trying it for the first time. We even had someone travel all the way from Halifax last week just to taste it.

“It’s a bit like a cult because, if you love matcha, you love matcha. It’s like marmite - it’s either a yes or a no - and matcha, for some people, is a complete yes with capital letters.”

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice