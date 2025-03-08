17 fantastic pictures of guests savouring the Sausage and Cider Festival 2025 at Leeds' Royal Armouries

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 8th Mar 2025, 16:30 BST

The annual Sausage and Cider Festival made a lively return to Leeds this weekend.

On Saturday, March 8, food and drink enthusiasts gathered at the Royal Armouries to indulge in a delicious selection of sausages and ciders.

The event featured live tribute performances celebrating Queen and Oasis, exciting eating contests, and more.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding was on-site at Leeds Dock, capturing the festival’s vibrant atmosphere.

Here are 17 fantastic photos from the 2025 Sausage and Cider Festival at Leeds’ Royal Armouries:

Simon Caine of Wakefield, Nichola Byron of Morley, and Sarah Hickinbottom and Mark McCarthy of Dewsbury enjoying their ciders.

1. Sausage and Cider Festival 2025 at New Dock Hall, Royal Armouries, Leeds

Simon Caine of Wakefield, Nichola Byron of Morley, and Sarah Hickinbottom and Mark McCarthy of Dewsbury enjoying their ciders. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Mat and Emma Haslam of Wakefield about to tuck in.

2. Sausage and Cider Festival at New Dock Hall, Royal Armouries, Leeds

Mat and Emma Haslam of Wakefield about to tuck in. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
The Oasis tribute band play for the crowds at the Royal Armouries.

3. Sausage and Cider Festival at New Dock Hall, Royal Armouries, Leeds

The Oasis tribute band play for the crowds at the Royal Armouries. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Oliver Wright and Frances Maffey of Leeds with their sausages and cider.

4. Sausage and Cider Festival at New Dock Hall, Royal Armouries, Leeds

Oliver Wright and Frances Maffey of Leeds with their sausages and cider. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Billy and Jean Kennedy of Temple Newsam having a good time.

5. Sausage and Cider Festival at New Dock Hall, Royal Armouries, Leeds

Billy and Jean Kennedy of Temple Newsam having a good time. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
A busy Sausage and Cider Festival.

6. Sausage and Cider Festival at New Dock Hall, Royal Armouries, Leeds

A busy Sausage and Cider Festival. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsYorkshire Evening PostFood
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice