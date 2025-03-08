On Saturday, March 8, food and drink enthusiasts gathered at the Royal Armouries to indulge in a delicious selection of sausages and ciders.

The event featured live tribute performances celebrating Queen and Oasis, exciting eating contests, and more.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding was on-site at Leeds Dock, capturing the festival’s vibrant atmosphere.

Here are 17 fantastic photos from the 2025 Sausage and Cider Festival at Leeds’ Royal Armouries:

1 . Sausage and Cider Festival 2025 at New Dock Hall, Royal Armouries, Leeds Simon Caine of Wakefield, Nichola Byron of Morley, and Sarah Hickinbottom and Mark McCarthy of Dewsbury enjoying their ciders. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

2 . Sausage and Cider Festival at New Dock Hall, Royal Armouries, Leeds Mat and Emma Haslam of Wakefield about to tuck in. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

3 . Sausage and Cider Festival at New Dock Hall, Royal Armouries, Leeds The Oasis tribute band play for the crowds at the Royal Armouries. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

4 . Sausage and Cider Festival at New Dock Hall, Royal Armouries, Leeds Oliver Wright and Frances Maffey of Leeds with their sausages and cider. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

5 . Sausage and Cider Festival at New Dock Hall, Royal Armouries, Leeds Billy and Jean Kennedy of Temple Newsam having a good time. | Steve Riding Photo Sales