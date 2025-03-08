On Saturday, March 8, food and drink enthusiasts gathered at the Royal Armouries to indulge in a delicious selection of sausages and ciders.
The event featured live tribute performances celebrating Queen and Oasis, exciting eating contests, and more.
Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding was on-site at Leeds Dock, capturing the festival’s vibrant atmosphere.
Here are 17 fantastic photos from the 2025 Sausage and Cider Festival at Leeds’ Royal Armouries:
