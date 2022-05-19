Looking to grab a bite on the go?

Sandwiches don't have to be a boring choice for lunch- so why not try out one of Leeds' most highly rated sandwich shops?

This award-winning sandwich shop and cafe serves a wide range of hot and cold food to eat in or take away. Photo: Simon Hulme

These are five of the best sandwich shops in Leeds according to Google Review.

Bakery 164

164 Woodhouse Ln., Woodhouse, Leeds LS2 9HB

Bakery 164 is an independent bakery and coffee shop with a focus on sandwiches, northern Italian bread and specialty coffee.

Country Crust Sandwich Shop on Scott Hall Road, Leeds. Photo: Simon Hulme

The shop specialises in ciabatta and focaccia sandwiches with unusual flavour combinations.

This is what customers had to say about it:

"Great place for good coffee, sandwiches and salad lunches."

"They have a good selection of fillings and the bread is nice."

Artist Bay Backner pictured with her work at Cafe 164, The Gallery at 164, Leeds. 19 September 2017. Photo: Simon Hulme

"Great prices as well and staff is always so friendly!"

Brød Sandwich Bar

31 Great George St, Leeds LS1 3BB

Brod Sandwich Bar offers freshly made sandwiches, cakes and coffee, with uutside catering and buffets available.

Unsure what to get? Give the halloumi, lettuce and tomato sandwich a try, coated in tangy chilli jam and mayonnaise.

This is what customers had to say about it:

"Fantastic sandwich shop. Great variety and specials"

"By far the best sandwich shop in Leeds. Caters to both veggie and vegan. Fantasic range of options. Staff are friendly and polite. Will visit again!"

"Top quality food, wide selection of bread and fillings."

Country Crust Sandwich Shop

489 Scott Hall Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS7 2EF

This award-winning sandwich shop and cafe serves a wide range of hot and cold food to eat in or take away.

Try one of their popular paninis when there, finished off with a cup of proper Yorkshire tea.

This is what customers had to say about it:

"Checked out this place and great staff with great prices and worth a check out!"

"Good service, good food, good coffee."

"Tasty breakfast sandwiches, perfectly cooked eggs."

Café 164

Munro House, Duke St, Leeds LS9 8AG

Enjoy coffee and sandwiches with fresh-baked bread at the eclectic Cafe 164, all while perusing the on site art gallery.

This shop is also fully licensed.

This is what customers had to say about it:

"Great atmosphere, lovely staff, and delicious sandwiches on homemade bread."

"Amazing place to sit for a bit and enjoy the vibe."

Sesame

18 St Paul's St, Leeds LS1 2LE

Sesame serves up their own take on deli sandwiches, as well as grilled salads and sushi for those wanting something a bit different.

The specials here are updated daily, with all sandwiches on offer at a reasonable price.

This is what customers had to say about it:

"Clean place, nice atmosphere, very friendly staff and very tasty food."

"I got a chicken wrap and it’s the best thing I’ve ever eaten."

"Best falafel I have ever tasted, moist and full of flavour."