After a bite to eat somewhere with a bit of flair?
Why not try one of the fantastic independently-run eateries in Leeds- this is our list of the top independent restaurants and places to eat in Leeds, according to Google Reviews.
1. Kendells Bistro
Rated 4.6/5 (390 reviews).
"Great food, great decor, great atmosphere, great staff and great prices."
"Fresh tasty food in a lovely ambiance with excellent service."
Photo: Simon Hulme
2. Fazenda
Rated 4.8/5 (3094 reviews).
"Incredible Brazilian BBQ, succulent meats, tasty salads and sides, lovely staff."
"Wow! Nice place, very good food and brilliant service- also great location."
Photo: Gary Longbottom
3. The Swine That Dines
Rated 4.7/5 (274 reviews).
"Absolutely beautiful, lovely service, really good food, can't wait to go back."
"Amazing place for eating enjoyed every bit of it."
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. Ox Club
Rated 4.8/5 (311 reviews).
"Best meal we’ve had in a long time, fantastic staff, service and food."
"Excellent meal, delicious ingredients cooked with care packed full of flavour."
Photo: Bruce Robinson