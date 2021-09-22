The best independent restaurants in Leeds, according to Google Reviews.

Leeds restaurants: 7 of the best independent restaurants in Leeds according to Google Reviews

The best independent restaurants in Leeds, according to Google Reviews.

By Abi Whistance
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 2:39 pm
Updated Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 2:40 pm

After a bite to eat somewhere with a bit of flair?

Why not try one of the fantastic independently-run eateries in Leeds- this is our list of the top independent restaurants and places to eat in Leeds, according to Google Reviews.

Travellers' Choice awards 2021: The best places to eat in Leeds, according to Tripadvisor

1. Kendells Bistro

Rated 4.6/5 (390 reviews). "Great food, great decor, great atmosphere, great staff and great prices." "Fresh tasty food in a lovely ambiance with excellent service."

Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales

2. Fazenda

Rated 4.8/5 (3094 reviews). "Incredible Brazilian BBQ, succulent meats, tasty salads and sides, lovely staff." "Wow! Nice place, very good food and brilliant service- also great location."

Photo: Gary Longbottom

Photo Sales

3. The Swine That Dines

Rated 4.7/5 (274 reviews). "Absolutely beautiful, lovely service, really good food, can't wait to go back." "Amazing place for eating enjoyed every bit of it."

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales

4. Ox Club

Rated 4.8/5 (311 reviews). "Best meal we’ve had in a long time, fantastic staff, service and food." "Excellent meal, delicious ingredients cooked with care packed full of flavour."

Photo: Bruce Robinson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2