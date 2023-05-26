Sancerre Guiseley: First look inside new Leeds restaurant and bar opening in former library building
Sancerre Bar & Restaurant, located in the former Guiseley Library on Otley Road, is a fusion of a contemporary bar, fine-dining restaurant and al fresco dining space. Sancerre’s 90-cover restaurant promises tasteful décor including timeless lighting, tiling and mirrors.
Construction on the new £2 million venue has been underway for some time, with Sancerre set to offer a contemporary take on European recipes. The menu has been designed by classically-trained chefs to showcase the best of British produce, and celebrate the stories behind locally-sourced ingredients.
The restaurant is named after the famous wine region in France, known for its Sauvignon Blanc and will also feature an extensive list of wines, spirits and cocktail menu. Take a look inside...