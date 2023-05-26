A brand new restaurant and bar is opening in Leeds today (May 26) and it will be housed inside a former library building.

Sancerre Bar & Restaurant, located in the former Guiseley Library on Otley Road, is a fusion of a contemporary bar, fine-dining restaurant and al fresco dining space. Sancerre’s 90-cover restaurant promises tasteful décor including timeless lighting, tiling and mirrors.

Construction on the new £2 million venue has been underway for some time, with Sancerre set to offer a contemporary take on European recipes. The menu has been designed by classically-trained chefs to showcase the best of British produce, and celebrate the stories behind locally-sourced ingredients.

The restaurant is named after the famous wine region in France, known for its Sauvignon Blanc and will also feature an extensive list of wines, spirits and cocktail menu. Take a look inside...

