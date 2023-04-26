Housed in the former Guiseley Library in Otley Road, construction of the £2million Sancerre is well underway – a fusion of a contemporary bar, fine-dining restaurant and al fresco dining space. Sancerre’s 90-cover restaurant promises tasteful décor including timeless lighting, tiling and mirrors.

Offering a contemporary take on European recipes, Sancerre’s menu has been designed by classically-trained chefs to showcase the best of British produce, and celebrate the stories behind locally-sourced ingredients.

The restaurant is named after the famous wine region in France, known for its Sauvignon Blanc, which will be used in many of the dishes at Sancerre – including the Mussels Marinére steamed in white wine and served with a freshly baked baguette.

The former Guiseley Library is being converted into a new restaurant Sancerre, set to open on Friday May 26 (Photo: James Hardisty)

In addition to its a la carte menu, Sancerre will also offer lunches, light bites and afternoon teas using the ‘best of British’ ingredients. Alongside Sancerre’s menu is an extensive list of wines, spirits and cocktail menu which features a selection of classic cocktails alongside more modern blends created by Sancerre's resident mixologists.

The restaurant is set to open on Friday May 26, with reservations open on its website from Wednesday May 17.