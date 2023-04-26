Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Sancerre Guiseley: New Leeds restaurant and bar housed in former library building announces opening date

The opening date has been announced for a new restaurant and bar in Leeds.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 26th Apr 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read

Housed in the former Guiseley Library in Otley Road, construction of the £2million Sancerre is well underway – a fusion of a contemporary bar, fine-dining restaurant and al fresco dining space. Sancerre’s 90-cover restaurant promises tasteful décor including timeless lighting, tiling and mirrors.

Offering a contemporary take on European recipes, Sancerre’s menu has been designed by classically-trained chefs to showcase the best of British produce, and celebrate the stories behind locally-sourced ingredients.

The restaurant is named after the famous wine region in France, known for its Sauvignon Blanc, which will be used in many of the dishes at Sancerre – including the Mussels Marinére steamed in white wine and served with a freshly baked baguette.

The former Guiseley Library is being converted into a new restaurant Sancerre, set to open on Friday May 26 (Photo: James Hardisty)The former Guiseley Library is being converted into a new restaurant Sancerre, set to open on Friday May 26 (Photo: James Hardisty)
The former Guiseley Library is being converted into a new restaurant Sancerre, set to open on Friday May 26 (Photo: James Hardisty)

In addition to its a la carte menu, Sancerre will also offer lunches, light bites and afternoon teas using the ‘best of British’ ingredients. Alongside Sancerre’s menu is an extensive list of wines, spirits and cocktail menu which features a selection of classic cocktails alongside more modern blends created by Sancerre's resident mixologists.

The restaurant is set to open on Friday May 26, with reservations open on its website from Wednesday May 17.

A spokesperson for Sancerre said: “We've been working hard to make sure everything is ready for our first day on Friday May 26 but we can't wait to start welcoming people through our doors. We want guests to enjoy their experience at Sancerre – whether they're having dinner with friends or family or just popping in for drinks at the bar – it's all about creating great memories.”

