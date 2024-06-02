Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s been an integral part of the Roundhay community since 1974.

San Carlo Flying Pizza has welcomed generations of hungry diners through its doors over the decades, from locals to famous faces (including David Beckham - a picture from his visit hangs proudly on the restaurant’s wall of fame).

The Italian restaurant on Street Lane is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year with a whopping £2million makeover. And following the refurbishment, I was lucky enough to get to visit the restaurant for its opening event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was my first time at San Carlo Flying Pizza, so I didn’t have a ‘before and after’ to compare. But wow, the ‘after’ was impressive.

San Carlo Flying Pizza in Roundhay has recently reopened following a £2million refurbishment (Photo by San Carlo)

Drawing inspiration from the Italian villas of Lake Como, the new look combines opulence and luxury with authentic features such as the famous shellfish display.

We enjoyed drinks on the terrace - which was decked out with beautiful terrazzo floors, olive trees and plenty of natural light from the floor-to-ceiling windows - before being seated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marcello Distefano, the CEO at San Carlo, set the scene before our dinner was served - talking through the refurbishment. The Distefano family have been connected to Flying Pizza for many years, eating at the restaurant every Sunday when Marcello was a child. Years later, San Carlo acquired the restaurant when it faced closure.

With all its history, I was excited to try this legendary restaurant and hoped the food would be as impressive as my surroundings.

The terrace at San Carlo Flying Pizza (Photo by San Carlo)

First up was a selection of antipasti to share. Focaccia con pomodoro, perfectly crisp on the outside, deliciously fluffy inside and soaked in olive oil. Nodini con Panna e Tartufo, knots of fresh mozzarella with rich black truffle and served with golden, toasted crostini bread. A sweet and delicate culatello, one of Italy’s best known cured meats. And Puglia green olives that were to die for, garnished with chilli, peppers and garlic.

With three courses still to come, it was hard to restrain myself. A very good start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next up was Carpaccio di Manzo - beef carpaccio served with parmesan whip, fresh porcini, caper and parsley dressing, pine nuts and olive. Perfectly seasoned, each bite was a delight.

Carpaccio di Manzo - beef carpaccio served with parmesan whip, fresh porcini, caper and parsley dressing, pine nuts and olive (Photo by San Carlo)

For the main course, a classic summer dish - lemon sole with clams and asparagus. The fish was tender and delicate, perfectly balanced with the salty clams and fresh asparagus, served with roast potatoes and grilled Italian vegetables.

My only complaint of the evening was that the veg was served cold - antipasti-style - with a strong, vinegary marinade that jarred with the rest of the plate. But the crisp roast potatoes with onion and rosemary more than made up for that.

We were stuffed, and thought we had been defeated. But then arrived the Meringata alle Fragole, San Carlo’s meringue cake with strawberries and cream. Just one bite, I said. Before we knew it, our plates were empty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

San Carlo has managed to retain the history of one of Leeds’ most famous restaurants, while bringing it into the modern era.

It’s a treat - much of the menu is on the pricier side for Leeds - but one that is well worth it. I’m already planning my next visit.

Factfile

Address: 60 Street Lane, Roundhay, Leeds, LS8 2DQ

Telephone: 0113 266 6501

Opening hours: Mon-Thurs, noon-10pm; Fri-Sun, noon-10.30pm

Food: 9/10

Atmosphere: 9/10

Service: 8/10