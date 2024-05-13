San Carlo Flying Pizza: Leeds Italian restaurant to reopen after £2 million revamp
And San Carlo Flying Pizza in Roundhay has now invested in the future thanks to a £2 million refurbishment and is set to re-open its doors on Friday, May 24.
The refit, which has been designed in-house and is custom to San Carlo Flying Pizza, draws on concepts set out in the group’s Alderley Edge eaterie, while acknowledging original features of the well-known and loved San Carlo Flying Pizza which first opened on Street Lane in 1974.
Diners can expect refined interiors with the introduction of retro elements, new neon signage and a complete refurbishment of the bar. Inspired by the traditional Italian villas of Lake Como, new terrazzo floors will be laid throughout the site too, emphasising the brand’s Italian heritage.
And customers can expect to see more bespoke artwork celebrating local artists with a new shellfish instalment which plays homage to San Carlo Flying Pizza’s longstanding display.
Marcello Distefano, CEO at San Carlo, commented: “San Carlo Flying Pizza is such an iconic restaurant within the local community, it was only right we give it the revamp it deserved. We have such a fiercely loyal customer base within the local area and beyond, so the aim of our refurb is to ensure we maintain our status as Leeds' most renowned Italian restaurant as we cater to locals and those who travel from afar to dine with us.”
He added: “We can’t wait to reopen our doors and welcome regulars and new customers. We hope our guests have a true authentic Italian dining experience with us – conveyed not only through our carefully crafted food and drink, but through the décor and ambience too.”
