Formerly known as Craft Asylum #2, the East Parade bar has been transformed into a New York inspired drinking destination called SALT Leeds– Craft & Cocktails.

Owned by Ossett Brewery, winner of SIBA UK’s Best Independent Craft Brewery taproom, there will still be plenty of beers on offer.

These include SALT’s renowned keg beers including favourites like, Jute, Huckaback and Ikat as well as a range of Ossett Brewery cask classics and the new Yøn Helles Lager.

SALT Leeds– Craft & Cocktails will serve craft beer and cocktails on tap.

However, there will also be eight different cocktails on tap.

These include Salted Caramel Espresso Martini, Strawberry & Rhubarb Cosmo, Pear & White Tea Fizz, as well as the ultimate summer classic, Aperol Spritz..

The bar will also offer as special cocktail deal with 2 for £10 available all day, every day.

Jamie Lawson, Co-Owner of Ossett Brewery & SALT Beer Factory said: “I am excited to see SALT exploring new ground with our line-up of cocktails on tap alongside our SALT beer range, introducing something new to the Leeds drinking scene.”

Bi-fold windows open out onto the brand-new outdoor seating area, where customers can soak up the sun whilst sipping on a craft beer or cocktail.

The venue also features a living wall full of plants, adding a splash of greenery and vibrancy, boasting modern décor throughout.