Leeds bar SALT has launched a new bottomless brunch concept, combining charcuterie and cocktails on tap for the ultimate brunch experience.

The launch is part of a collaboration between SALT and The Cheesy Living Co – an independent Leeds deli that specialises in the art of cheese and charcuterie.

Speaking about the brunch, Kurt Lakin, manager of SALT, said: “Bottomless brunch deals are everywhere these days, but we wanted to do something a bit different. Who can resist one that combines award-winning ales with Cheesy Living Co. cheese and charcuterie? On top of that, our customers can enjoy bottomless Prosecco and eight fast-serve draught cocktails.”

SALT Leeds City are back with a new menu and the fastest served bottomless brunch in the city.

“August Bank Holiday is always a big weekend in Leeds, and we can’t wait to see the response to our bottomless collaboration. Our customers can also expect some great music and a lively atmosphere.”

The brunch is priced at £34.95 per person and includes delights such as Charcoal Cheddar, Truffle Gouda, Monmouthshire Pork Collar, Cracked Black Pepper Salami, Waterloo Brie and Spicy Smoked Paprika Chorizo, as well as the city’s own Leeds Blue.

The feast comes served with Nocella olives, sun-dried tomatoes, cucumber and gin relish, caramelised balsamic onions and sea salt crackers.

There will also be one of the most extensive selections of bottomless drinks available to complement the food.

This includes the popular SALT Jute Session IPA and the refreshing YØN Lager from Wakefield-based Ossett Brewery.

Prosecco will also be available, as well as eight different cocktails on tap.