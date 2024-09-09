A new Filipino restaurant has opened in Leeds,

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Restaurant and bar Sakku Pinoy will be welcoming its first customers in the former Sakku venue in St Peter’s Square today (September 9).

Claimed “the first of its kind”, Sakku Pinoy offers classic and modernised versions of some of the favourite dishes in Filipino cuisine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers can expect crispy lechon kawali pork belly, Manila-style BBQ skewers, seasonal spring rolls, chicken inasal, pancit palabok and pork adobo.

There will also be some dishes with a Spanish fusion including a Filipino-style paella in sharing portions as well as desserts such as halo-halo and turon are also on offer at Sukku Pinoy.

The bar will feature Red Horse, an iconic Filipino beer and classic Filipino cocktails such as gin bulag.

Sakku Pinoy opens today (September 9) in the former Sakku site, St Peter's Square, Leeds. Photo: Sakku Pinoy | Sakku Pinoy

Kitchen director Cezar Javier said; “The word ‘authentic’ gets thrown around a lot nowadays but it’s a promise we aim to stick to our roots cooking Filipino food from the heart, the flavours we grew up with, with a modern European flair from the collective decades of training from our kitchen team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is with pride and joy that we open the first true Filipino kitchen in Leeds and we hope it will be food that people will really want to eat time and time again.”

Sous chef Isaac Javier added: “Our food will be nourishing and unpretentious, and focused on flavour first and foremost as Filipino food has never been about flair and always been substance over style. It is also important for us as we would be the first Filipino restaurant in town and we want to do well.”