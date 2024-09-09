Sakku Pinoy St Peter's Square: 'First true Filipino kitchen' opens in former Japanese restaurant today
Restaurant and bar Sakku Pinoy will be welcoming its first customers in the former Sakku venue in St Peter’s Square today (September 9).
Claimed “the first of its kind”, Sakku Pinoy offers classic and modernised versions of some of the favourite dishes in Filipino cuisine.
Customers can expect crispy lechon kawali pork belly, Manila-style BBQ skewers, seasonal spring rolls, chicken inasal, pancit palabok and pork adobo.
There will also be some dishes with a Spanish fusion including a Filipino-style paella in sharing portions as well as desserts such as halo-halo and turon are also on offer at Sukku Pinoy.
The bar will feature Red Horse, an iconic Filipino beer and classic Filipino cocktails such as gin bulag.
Kitchen director Cezar Javier said; “The word ‘authentic’ gets thrown around a lot nowadays but it’s a promise we aim to stick to our roots cooking Filipino food from the heart, the flavours we grew up with, with a modern European flair from the collective decades of training from our kitchen team.
“It is with pride and joy that we open the first true Filipino kitchen in Leeds and we hope it will be food that people will really want to eat time and time again.”
Sous chef Isaac Javier added: “Our food will be nourishing and unpretentious, and focused on flavour first and foremost as Filipino food has never been about flair and always been substance over style. It is also important for us as we would be the first Filipino restaurant in town and we want to do well.”
