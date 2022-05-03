The special dishes, hailing from Thaliand's Isaan region, champion the place that Rosa's Thai co-founder, Saiphin Moore, calls home.

Isaan food is known for its ferocious heat, punchy salads and fermented specialties.

Made for sharing, the new plates include Gai Yang (grilled chicken thighs marinated in lemongrass), Yum Woonsen (glass noodle salad with prawns and cherry tomatoes), Pla Tod (whole-fried sea bass with a refreshing mango, cashew nut and red onion salad) and Nam Tok Kor Moo (char-grilled pork salad).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alongside this is a selection of Som Tum salads - Saiphin’s favourite variations of the popular papaya salad.

A reduced menu of Isaan specials will also be available across all Rosa’s Thai sites this spring, following the exclusive launch at its Trinity Leeds restaurant.