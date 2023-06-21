Restaurant Bar & Grill has long been a staple on City Square, located in the Old Post Office building just a stone's throw away from the train station.

After undergoing a £2 million revamp to the interior, the terrace and the kitchen, the venue is completely transformed and once again ready to open its doors this summer.

The new feature bar. Photo: Restaurant Bar & Grill

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new grand entrance takes customers into the new restaurant featuring marble floors, deep walnut panelling and olive green leather banquettes. The new feature bar area completes the transformation into this new open-plan interior.

According to the restaurant, the inspiration comes from internationally renowned spaces such as Grand Central Station in New York. The relaunched RBG will provide an impressive setting to enjoy brunch, lunch and dinner.

Aiming to provide perfect steaks, the kitchen is installing a Southbend Steakhouse Grill, which they say is “tantamount to perfect steak grilling”. Along with steaks, RBG is also relaunching its classic and seasonally inspired British menu.

The City Square venue is reopening this summer. Photo: Restaurant Bar & Grill

The new outdoor area will provide a large and vibrant Al fresco dining and drinking area sprawling out into City Square. On weekends, the restaurant and bar will offer DJs and live entertainment along with exclusive Sunday performances from a gospel choir to end the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Garton, CEO at Restaurant Bar & Grill: “Restaurant Bar & Grill has long been a Leeds institution. But this renovation takes us up another level!

“We’re so excited for customers new and old to come in and experience the jaw-dropping transformation the venue’s undergone, and to carry on serving our stalwart Leeds clientele as we always have - but with an even bigger, and better, luxurious offering!”