Marsha Bonner, who owns The Black Lion in Bramley and the Inn At Eastburn near Keighley, visited a number of bars and a tap house on Tuesday night and came to the Yorkshire Evening Post after to voice her befuddlement and ask if others felt the same.

She said she went to one bar that was highly recommended but received “no reply at all” when she tried to engage in conversation.

Marsha said: “She put the drinks down and said ‘anything else?’ and I said ‘a smile would be nice. Are you alright?’.

"It’s not too much to ask is it?

"She looked at me like she wanted to kill me."

Many readers reacted on social media with many voicing their own thoughts about ‘miserable bar stuff’.

Martin Burrow said: “Had this conversation 2 weeks ago. Some miserable bar staff in Leeds.”

Wendy North said: “A smile doesn't go amiss if you want repeat business common courtesy is the answer people will always come back to a place that they are made to feel welcome.”

This was echoed by user Tania Jowett, who advised staff to ‘smile and engage’.

“You don’t take your personal problems to work. Just smile and engage in conversation. If you don’t do that you are in the wrong job.”

Marsha added that she was unimpressed with the service in other venues she visited and opted not even to buy a drink in one of the spots after not receiving a welcome after walking in.

She said: “The hospitality trade is at a demise. It’s awful.

"I don’t know if it’s staffing issues or these big brewers not training their staff properly or do they just not care?”

Not all readers were supportive of Marcha’s views however.

Andrew Heyes said: “I’m surprised that a pub landlady has gone to other pubs and criticised them. Because at this moment in time, like many businesses, they need as much custom and help as possible.”