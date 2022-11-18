Filming for the Christmas single is underway and Danny needs 130 extras to join him at the White Rose Shopping Centre next Tuesday (November 23) as he completes the shoot.

Danny is hoping that this year’s single – which will be a Christmas wish about England winning the World Cup in December – can top last year’s song which reached number seven in the iTunes chart and racked up half a million views.

Danny Malin said: “We’re doing it again folks and just like me it’s going to be bigger and better than last year. We’ve got two charities lined up and we’re giving all profits to them, so let’s get this to number one! We’ve got professional songwriters in and everything. We’re mixing a Christmas single with a World Cup wish and I’m rapping some of it – it’s going to be a belter.”

Steven Foster, Centre Director at White Rose, said: “When Danny asked us if he could use our festive backdrop in the video for his Christmas charity song, it was a no-brainer. Danny is a friend of the centre and he’ll bring even more festive cheer and smiles to our guests. We’re delighted that our ice rink, Santa’s grotto and Christmas Toy Appeal will feature in the charity music video.”