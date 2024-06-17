Rambuttri Leeds: Team behind Phranakhon announces opening date of new Thai restaurant
Rambuttri will be opening on the ground floor of Munro House, in Duke Street, on Thursday, June 20.
Brought to Leeds by the team behind Phranakhon, in York Place, Rambuttri is said to be city’s “new go-to destination for genuine Thai dining experience”.
According to its official website, the venue specialises in “ancient recipes” and will offer more regional Thai dishes that are new to British high streets. Customers can also expect everything from tapas-style small plates to a la carte menus, using the freshest ingredients.
The website adds: “At Rambuttri, we believe that food is an art form. Our skilled chefs meticulously craft each dish, using only the freshest ingredients and authentic spices. From our mouthwatering Pad Thai to our aromatic Green Curry, every bite is a burst of flavour that will transport you to the bustling streets of Bangkok.”
Its owner and chef Komgree Santatkollakarn, better known as Guy, has more than 20 years of experience in the industry running six restaurants across North Yorkshire including Khaosan Road Thai Tapas and Tahtien Thai Street Food in York.
