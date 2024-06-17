Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new Thai restaurant is opening in Leeds city centre this week.

Rambuttri will be opening on the ground floor of Munro House, in Duke Street, on Thursday, June 20.

Brought to Leeds by the team behind Phranakhon, in York Place, Rambuttri is said to be city’s “new go-to destination for genuine Thai dining experience”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Munro House, Duke Street, will be home to a new Thai restaurant this May. Photo: Google | Google

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to its official website, the venue specialises in “ancient recipes” and will offer more regional Thai dishes that are new to British high streets. Customers can also expect everything from tapas-style small plates to a la carte menus, using the freshest ingredients.

The website adds: “At Rambuttri, we believe that food is an art form. Our skilled chefs meticulously craft each dish, using only the freshest ingredients and authentic spices. From our mouthwatering Pad Thai to our aromatic Green Curry, every bite is a burst of flavour that will transport you to the bustling streets of Bangkok.”