The chef behind one of Leeds’ top-rated tapas venues has just opened another restaurant.

Komgree Santatkollakarn, better known as Guy, opened Thai tapas restaurant Phranakhon in York Place in 2019 and has just welcome his first customers into his second site Rambuttri in Munro House.

Named after a street in Thailand, where Guy grew up, the concept behind Rambuttri is to bring dishes that are unheard of in Thai restaurants to the city.

It’s been in the making for years, Guy said.

Rambuttri has opened in Munro House, Leeds. Photo: Simon Hulme | Simon Hulme

But the chef, who wants people to appreciate a wider variety of Thai cuisine, said it was important to open the restaurant in the right city and in the right venue.

Guy, 45, said: “I found this venue - and it was quite interesting and the building is nice. We’re trying to another level of Thai cuisine. We did tapas already but we are trying to bring bigger dishes that are not normally served to Leeds. “

From a family of successful restaurateurs, Guy said it was inevitable that he would also embark on his own journey.

Inside Rambuttri, a Thai restaurant hoping to bring some “lesser-known” Thai dishes to the high streets. Photo: Simon Hulme | Simon Hulme

He started out in a kitchen in London at the age of 18, climbing his way from a kitchen porter to chef. About 13 years ago, Guy opened his very first restaurant.

It’s been nonstop for him since. He is now the owner and executive chef of six Thai restaurants across North Yorkshire.

Guy said: “This is my career - it’s in my blood. Thai cuisine is fun and challenging.

“I love to see the response from our customers. It’s instant - they taste it, they love it and they give compliments straight away. I get that every night, multiple times. That’s a good feeling and that pushes me.”

The menu at Rambuttri features many Thai dishes that are also difficult to come by in Thailand too. Two curry dishes have “really disappeared from Thailand at the moment”, Guy said.

Guy calls upon memories of his childhood growing up in the country to make the dishes - and he said he will not be altering any recipes.

“Luckily, I grew up with it,” Guy said. “I remember the dishes from my younger years.

“And I am not compromising on taste, with chilli and things like that. Everything is Thai - 100 per cent.”

Rambuttri will offer a carefully selected wine pairing with each dish in the future. Photo: Simon Hulme | Simon Hulme

He added: “It’s quite hard to get it to perfection.

“Training the chefs is even harder. They’re all young, they are the next generation - and they have never had this taste before. I have to tell them and it’s quite challenging.”

A 95-cover restaurant, options are being explored by the team behind the restaurant to host collaborative events.