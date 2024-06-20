Rambuttri Munro House: New Thai restaurant from team behind Phranakhon opens today

A new Thai restaurant opens its door in Leeds today.

Rambuttri will open on the ground floor of Munro House, in Duke Street, at 5pm.

It is brought to the city by the man and chef behind Phranakhon Thai Tapas, in York Place, which also has sites in York and Harrogate.

Komgree Santatkollakarn, better known as Guy, has more than 20 years of experience as the owner and executive chef of six Thai restaurants across North Yorkshire.  And aims for the new restaurant to be the city’s “new go-to destination for genuine Thai dining experience”. 

Rambuttri opens in Munro House, Duke Street, today (June 20).
Rambuttri opens in Munro House, Duke Street, today (June 20).

According to its official website, the venue specialises in “ancient recipes” and will offer more regional Thai dishes that are new to British high streets. 

Customers can also expect everything from tapas-style small plates to a la carte menus, that will “transport” diners to Bangkok. 

Bookings are now available via its official website. 

