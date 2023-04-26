Contemporary dancer Mayowa Ogunnaike, 26, and director Mike Winnard, 32, spent months filming in the city to create ‘Terra’, their visually arresting cinematic debut that premiered at Left Bank, in Cardigan Road, on April 21.

They felt compelled to make the film because of a “loss of connection” between humans, a theme they explore using dance and poetry, as well as music from composer William Addy.

The film follows Mayowa as she swings through striking settings like Kirkstall Valley Nature Reserve and the dark, empty spaces of an unused building at Sunny Bank Mills. It was made possible by a grant from Leeds Inspired, an offshoot of the city council that funds arts projects. The inaugural showing of ‘Terra’ was met with a rapturous response.

Protagonist Mayowa said: “It’s about the loss of connection and how we gain that back, and perhaps how we find a sense of hope, purpose and drive through life."

Mike, her partner of five years who directed the film, said: “We didn’t want to be too in-your-face, because we both get closed off to really preachy messages. But we feel strongly that we need a lot more connection and a sense of being and purpose. Working on a creative collaboration together has been fun for us and it has definitely grown our relationship.”

The couple explained it was important for them to use city-based talent, whilst showcasing the different landscapes of Leeds. Mike said: "The industrial heritage of the city has been key to the aesthetic of the film. We wanted to talk about industry and human intervention in the landscape without doing it in too obvious a way. Sunny Bank Mills was amazing for letting us film in some of their disused space.”

Mayowa added: "We go to Kirkstall Nature Reserve a lot. We only live 10 minutes from there, so it’s great that we’ve managed to include it in the film.”