Psilo, on New Briggate, is like stepping inside a kaleidoscope.

There are colours and neons, mushroom motifs and fairy lights. The electric whimsy delivers an instant buzz.

Colourful New Briggate bar Psilo delivers an instant electric buzz to visitors as they arrive. Photo: National World.

Or at least, that was the case when we visited on an otherwise dreary Monday evening.

The bar, that stands just round the corner from Merrion Street, is unmissable. But somehow, I’d never given it a chance.

Any doubts I had were instantly assuaged upon entering, where we were met with friendly bar staff, keen to make recommendations.

Their infectious energy and evident expertise when it comes to mixology gave a great first impression.

We perused the menu, which appeared on first glance to be a love letter to nostalgia. There are signature cocktails named after classic sweets like the Drumstick Martini – a vodka infused take on the childhood favourite.

I went for the Parma Violet Martini. It’s a delicious blend of Parma Violet gin, lavender syrup and lemon. And sipping on it is like reliving your childhood in liquid form.

The Parma Violet Martini was a delicious blend of Parma Violet gin, lavender syrup and lemon. Photo: National World.

Feeling daring, we also tried the cheekily named ‘Don't be a Pr*ck.’ This cactus-coloured concoction packed a punch with its blend of El Tequileno, Midori, coconut syrup and lime. It was reminiscent of a Negroni. That’s because it was sour, but a definite mood-spiker, with its refreshing and invigorating flavours.

But Psilo isn't just about the cocktails – they've got a selection of beers that are just as bold and exciting as anything else on the menu.

Take, for example, the Juice Forsyth from Brew York. No points for guessing where it gets its name. This fruited IPA with pineapple and mango was a tropical explosion, with flavours as bold as the late entertainer. It was refreshing too.

The 'Don't be a Pr*ck' and the 'Juice Forsyth' IPA both proved to be excellent choices. Photo: National World.

In total, the drinks came to a reasonable £16. That’s thanks to the two for £12 offer the bar runs on its signature cocktails during happy hour.

All in all, Psilo is worth visiting for the unique ambiance alone. It’s a feast for the senses, with its vibrant decor and funky beats setting the stage for an unforgettable night out.

Whether you're catching up with friends or letting loose on the dance floor, I can imagine it would make a great choice for anyone looking for some fun.

Factfile

Address: 52 New Briggate, Leeds LS1 6NU

Telephone: 0113 403 2448

Opening hours: Mon-Thur, 3pm-1am; Fri, 3pm-3.30am; Sat, 1pm-3.30am; Sun, 2pm-1am

Website: psilo-bar.com

Scores

Drinks: 8/10

Value: 9/10

Atmosphere: 8/10