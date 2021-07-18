Prashad review: A vegetarian restaurant to convert the hardcore carnivore

Prashad in Drighlington, south Leeds.

Well they should give Prashad a go - because even the most dedicated of carnivores would come to this vegetarian haven and go home confident they’d had one of the best meals they’d ever experienced.

Starting out in Bradford nearly 30 years ago, this family-run Gujerati restaurant moved to Leeds and into its current home, a former pub in Drighlington, in 2012 and has been dishing up platefuls of sheer pleasure to curry lovers ever since. It’s reputation for food of sky high quality was sealed when Gordon Ramsay proclaimed it one of the best restaurants in the UK - and it has lived up to that plaudit ever since.

Arriving early on a Saturday night the restaurant was as full as it could be with social distancing still in place - seating is spread out over two floors and three separate rooms.After being settled at our table with poppadoms and a divine pickle tray, we got to the difficult task of choosing from the menu.

For starters I went for the Methi Khandi Bhaji - basically an onion bhaji taken up several levels. I’ve avoided it on my previous visits because I figured, why have something you can get at any other Indian restaurant? But you won’t find an onion bhaji quite like this anywhere else...A generous portion, crisp to perfection and served with purees of beetroot and coriande r, it was an absolute delight. My dining partner chose the Kopra Pethis, garlic-infused fresh coconut dough balls - a delicious start to the meal which you definitely won’t find on your average menu.

For the main course I decided to go for the Naan Bhaji, a regular on the menu I’d not had before. A ‘mashed’ curry it was just the right side of spicy and really different to anything I’ve ever tried.

Meet the former head chef at Matt Healy's Gron Kafe now delivering her tasty meals to Leeds homesIt came with an extremely generous amount of garlic naan which, with the best will in the world, I hardly made a dent it - the staff were happy to bag it up though and it was just as fresh and gorgeous as takeaway leftovers the next day. My friend chose the Chevti Dhal, a delicious and filling mix of lentils and split peas in a vegan sauce.

For two courses, plus pickles and poppadoms and rice, washed down with a large glass of merlot and a bottle of Mongozo coconut craft beer, the bill came to just over £60 for two - and worth every last penny. Convinced you can’t enjoy a meat-free meal? Go to Prashad - trust me, you’ll be converted.

Factfile

Address: Whitehall Road, Drighlington, BD11 1AT

Telephone: 0113 285 2037

Opening hours: Sunday noon–10pm; Monday closed; Tuesday-Thursday 5pm-10.30pm; Friday and Saturday noon-11pm.

Scores

Overall: 9/10

Food: 9/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 8/10