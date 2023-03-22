Prashad, which is located on Whitehall Road in Drighlington, was included in the full list of Bib Gourmand-awarded restaurants in the Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland 2023. The Bib Gourmand award is given to restaurants that offer affordable options for diners, and champion simple recipes packed with flavour.

Others that made the list include the Blaise Inn in Bristol, El Gato Negro in Manchester, Mark Jordan at the Beach in Beaumont and Queen of Cups in Glastonbury.

From its beginnings as a deli to one of the most prestigious Indian restaurants in the country, Prashad blends traditional Gujarati cuisine with modern techniques and seasonal Yorkshire produce. The restaurant is run by Bobby and head chef Minal Patel, who has led the restaurant’s development after her parents-in-law, Prashad’s founders, took her under their wing. Minal is responsible for developing the well-loved, seven-course tasting menu to resounding success.

Oliver Awards 2019, held at The Centenary Pavilion, Leeds. Pictured Best Indian, Sponsored by Elite Shopfitter, presented by David Belsham to the winner Prashad.

The news of its place on the Michelin Guide comes days after Prashad was awarded best restaurant of the year at the Oliver Awards. There were hundreds of entries from restaurants across Leeds for the 14th awards ceremony, with the winners across 16 categories announced at a glitzy ceremony at Headingley Stadium earlier this month.