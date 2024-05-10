Pranzo Italian Horsforth: First look inside new £350k Leeds restaurant housed in former bank

By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 10th May 2024, 16:30 BST

It’s the Italian restaurant specialising in serving homemade pasta.

Pranzo Italian has opened its doors in the heart of Horsforth after a three month and £350,000 investment to turn a former bank building into an authentic Italian dining space that is contemporary in design yet cosy and welcoming. Your YEP enjoyed a look inside what the Town Street eaterie has to offer. READ MORE: 'First of its kind' Indian sweet shop to open in Leeds YEP NEWSLETTERS: Get the latest on all of the news from across Leeds sent directly to your inbox with our free daily email

Pranzo Italian Horsforth specialises in serving homemade pasta.

1. Pranzo Italian Horsforth

Pranzo Italian Horsforth specialises in serving homemade pasta.

It has taken three months and a £350,000 investment to turn the former bank building into an authentic Italian dining space.

2. Pranzo Italian Horsforth

It has taken three months and a £350,000 investment to turn the former bank building into an authentic Italian dining space.

The restaurant will be open seven days a week.

3. Pranzo Italian Horsforth

The restaurant will be open seven days a week.

"I've wanted to open a restaurant in Horsforth for a while," said chef and owner Marco Greco. "It is a fantastic town, everyone has been so friendly while we've been completing the renovation work."

4. Pranzo Italian Horsforth

"I've wanted to open a restaurant in Horsforth for a while," said chef and owner Marco Greco. "It is a fantastic town, everyone has been so friendly while we've been completing the renovation work."

The restaurant will employ around 35 people.

5. Pranzo Italian Horsforth

The restaurant will employ around 35 people.

And as part of their training they will learn about the Pranzo story and Marco's family history.

6. Pranzo Italian Horsforth

And as part of their training they will learn about the Pranzo story and Marco's family history.

