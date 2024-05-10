Pranzo Italian has opened its doors in the heart of Horsforth after a three month and £350,000 investment to turn a former bank building into an authentic Italian dining space that is contemporary in design yet cosy and welcoming. Your YEP enjoyed a look inside what the Town Street eaterie has to offer. READ MORE: 'First of its kind' Indian sweet shop to open in Leeds YEP NEWSLETTERS: Get the latest on all of the news from across Leeds sent directly to your inbox with our free daily email