Held at the cafe and bar Sheaf Street, last weekend's pop up social allowed local Dachshund owners to bring their dogs along to mingle and enjoy puppuccinos on the house.
Joining the other attendees this weekend was Leeds United football player Kalvin Phillips, who brought his own Dachshund along to play with the other pups.
Upon entry, dogs are allowed to roam free and enjoy the space, with a photographer readily available to snap pictures of the sausage dogs in action.
Take a look at some of the adorable dogs spotted over the weekend below.
Photos: Pup Up Cafe