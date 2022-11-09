Leeds M&S Foodhall Moortown: First look inside store as it reopens following transformation
A Leeds M&S supermarket has reopened following a transformation.
The store has been closed for more than a month for refurbishment and reopened yesterday – with store manager Gemma Milner cutting the ribbon alongside Percy Pig himself.
The top-to-bottom transformation includes a dedicated wine shop and a revamped bakery section which is more than "double the size" of the old one, serving freshly-baked bread, cakes and pastries.
