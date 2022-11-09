News you can trust since 1890
Leeds M&S Foodhall Moortown: First look inside store as it reopens following transformation

A Leeds M&S supermarket has reopened following a transformation.

By Abbey Maclure
35 minutes ago

The store has been closed for more than a month for refurbishment and reopened yesterday – with store manager Gemma Milner cutting the ribbon alongside Percy Pig himself.

The top-to-bottom transformation includes a dedicated wine shop and a revamped bakery section which is more than "double the size" of the old one, serving freshly-baked bread, cakes and pastries.

Take a look inside...

1. M&S Moortown

Staff and Percy Pig reopen M&S Moortown after a refurbishment

Photo: Simon Vine Photography

2. M&S Moortown

Greg Fraser, founder of Leeds-based The Bottled Baking Co, came to celebrate the store reopening. He has recently partnered with M&S to produce exclusive new recipes for Percy Pig™ and Colin the Caterpillar™

Photo: James Hardisty

3. M&S Moortown

Greg is pictured with his Percy Pig™ and Colin the Caterpillar™ baking mixes

Photo: James Hardisty

4. M&S Moortown

The M&S Food Hall on Moortown Corner, Harrogate Road, reopened on Tuesday with a brand new look

Photo: James Hardisty

