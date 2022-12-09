Pizza Punks Leeds, based in Bond Street in the city centre, has introduced a variety of festive meals in time for Christmas. The pigs in blankets pizza combines a festive favourite with an Italian classic and the pigs are candied in hot chilli honey, giving the Christmas dinner staple a fiery kick. A Christmas dinner pizza, vegan Christmas dinner pizza and pizza churros are also available as part of the range.

With the country in the grip of a cost of living crisis, Pizza Punks has also introduced what the restaurant chain describes as “inflation-busting festive deals”. For a set price of £25, customers can order a starter and any ‘Punk’d up’ pizza or pasta dish, plush a pint of Pravha lager or glass of prosecco. Alternatively, they can opt for a starter, any ‘Punk’d up’ pizza or pasta dish and four pints of Pravha or glasses of Prosecco for £40.

Pizza Punks is known for its San Franciscan pizza dough, which is proofed for 48 hours and finished with San Marzano tomato, basil, garlic sauce and mozzarella before house toppings are added and it is cooked in a wood-fired oven. There are also Pizza Punks locations across the country, including in Newcastle and Liverpool, and the deals are currently available at all of the branches.

