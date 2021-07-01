Pizza Punks is an artisan pizza restaurant with a 'anarchist' twist.

It already has three much-loved restaurants in Glasgow, Belfast and Newcastle.

The restaurant currently ranks first across all three cities on Tripadvisor.

Popular restaurant Pizza Punks is launching a new site in Leeds city centre.

It was also voted the best Italian restaurant in the entire UK by Deliveroo restaurant awards in 2019.

Pizza Punks uses sourdough for their pizza bases.

Packed full of flavour, this handcrafted San Franciscan dough is double fermented for 48hours before being cooked in authentic wood-fired ovens.

Customers also have the freedom to create their own pizza, with a choice of more than 50 unlimited toppings, hand-made on-site.

Pizza Punks offers a whole range of pizza choices and pasta dishes.

This is available for one flat fee.

Toppings range from the traditional basil, salami, ndjua sausage to more unique toppings like salt and chillli chicken,, chipotle pulled pork, avocado and black pudding.

There are also vegan, gluten-free, vegetarian and Halal options available.

For those not craving pizza there is also the option to create your own pasta dish, with a choice of sauces and unlimited selection of toppings.

A classic menu with dishes like linguine cacio e pepe is also available.

Wash everything down with craft beer or a killer cocktail, all with cool names like ‘Dead Punks Society’ - a mix of tropical juices and tiki fire rum and ‘Mallowdramatic’ – vanilla vodka with

kahlua and gomme.

Owner, Brad Stevens, said: “At Pizza Punks we do things differently and don’t conform to the norm when it comes to making incredible food that appeals to everyone.

"We offer customers the freedom to make the experience their own because pizza is the new punk and there are no hard and fast rules with it.

"Our restaurants provide the perfect spot for meeting with friends and family, sharing great food and drinks and having an epic time.

"For us it is about providing excellent quality ingredients as well as unrivalled levels of customer service because it’s not just about the food, it’s about having fun.

"Our attitude is all geared towards helping our customers have the best time when they visit our restaurants. Leeds will be no different and we are looking forward to having a new customer base that will join the Pizza Punks movement.”

Pizza Punks is opening on Bond Street in Leeds city centre this summer.

Address: Unit B 37 Bond Street, Leeds LS1 5BQ