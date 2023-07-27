Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Pizza Express announces surprise gig with 'very special guest' in Leeds Dock restaurant

Pizza Express at Leeds Dock has teased a “very special guest” at their surprise afternoon gig.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 27th Jul 2023, 12:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 12:33 BST

The popular restaurant announced a “sounds of the summer” performance from 3.30pm today, held in support of Nordoff and Robbins, the UK's largest music therapy charity, which celebrates a unique approach “shaped by more than 60 years of practice.”

Posting on Instagram, Pizza Express said: “Leeds, we’re coming for you. This time with a very special guest did you spot them? This Thursday at 3:30pm, we’re bringing the sounds of the summer to Pizza Express Leeds Dock.

"Come down and enjoy great music from some of the UKs most talented musicians and emerging talent… washed down with a refreshing drink and of course… delicious Pizza. Performances in support of Nordoff and Robbins.”

