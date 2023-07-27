The popular restaurant announced a “sounds of the summer” performance from 3.30pm today, held in support of Nordoff and Robbins, the UK's largest music therapy charity, which celebrates a unique approach “shaped by more than 60 years of practice.”

Posting on Instagram, Pizza Express said: “Leeds, we’re coming for you. This time with a very special guest did you spot them? This Thursday at 3:30pm, we’re bringing the sounds of the summer to Pizza Express Leeds Dock.

