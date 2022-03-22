Oula Leeds: Luxury catering company that feeds the stars launches pop-up in House of Koko
A luxury catering company that feeds Leeds' rich and famous is hosting a pop-up kitchen in House of Koko.
Oula Creative Catering, founded by Megha Gulati, has become a hit for its vibrant food, luxury plating and unusual flavour combinations.
It has brought its colourful spreads to dining tables across Leeds, including the homes of Leeds United's Stuart Dallas, renowned bridal make-up artist Shama Malik and BBC Interior Design Masters finalist Siobhan Hannah Murphy.
For a limited event, diners can try Megha's vibrant food at independent coffee and tea house House of Koko in Chapel Allerton.
Oula will take over the kitchen on March 25-26, serving a selection of colourful beef and chicken sliders and canape shooters to start.
The main course is a saffron lamb stew served with pink Emirati flatbreads and a cucumber and pomegranate salad.
Read More
Megha will then serve a trio of desserts - strawberry dessert hummus with shortbread fingers, a halva and tahini brownie and a jasmine and mango mini-donut.
Vegan options are also available.
The trio of starters, main course and trio of desserts cost £40 per person. The event starts at 7pm.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.