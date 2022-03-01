Opening on 4 March, House of Koko Oakwood will take over the venue which was Hessian, whilst maintaining its Chapel Allerton branch too.

House of Koko will continue to deliver on the brand’s infamously tasty and all-encompassing brunch offering.

Pictured is House of Koko's Turkish eggs which will also feature on the Oakwood menu this week.

Hessian’s staff will remain, keeping local knowledge and friendly faces for the Hessian regulars as the venue evolves into House of Koko.

Speaking to the YEP, House of Koko owner Rosita Rodger said: "Oakwood has always been such an amazing destination to visit for both locals and tourists, so it's an honour to be part of that community.

"Roundhay Park is one of the most beautiful attractions in West Yorkshire so to be on its doorstep will be such an exciting adventure."

By April, House of Koko intends to channel a little of Owner Rosita’s other venue, too - Distrikt bar in the city centre.

They will open in the evenings, offering a supper menu of small plates alongside wine and cocktails - and perhaps even DJs.

House of Koko will continue their commitment to sourcing fantastic local produce in their Oakwood venue, from the coffee to the cakes to the vegetables.

Moreish cakes come courtesy of Savvy Baker, Glazed & Confused and coffee is sourced from local roastery North Star, who source their coffee beans ethically, directly from the farmers.

House of Koko will also continue to serve up plenty of vegan options alongside both healthy and indulgent brunch dishes, from the likes of Turkish eggs to maple syrup-smothered banana and pecan pancakes.