A whole host of brand new awards are up for grabs this year at the Yorkshire Evening Post's Oliver Awards.

The prestigious food and drink awards, which are now in their 16th year, celebrate the best in the industry and are considered among the highest accolades in the city.

And there's even more to be excited about this year, as we unveil our new prizes for 2025. They are: Best Street Food; Employee of the Year; and Best Local Restaurant. Here's everything you need to know -

Best Street Food (NEW for 2025)

This brand new award honours a street food vendor or stall that delivers exceptional flavours, creativity, and quality in every bite. From bold flavours to outstanding presentation, the winning vendor embodies the spirit of street food, delivering great taste and value that leaves customers coming back for more.

Employee of the Year (NEW for 2025)

This brand new award recognises an individual who consistently goes above and beyond in the food and drink industry, exemplifying excellence in their role. This person demonstrates outstanding dedication, work ethic, and a commitment to customer satisfaction. Whether in the kitchen, front-of-house, or behind the scenes, they play a vital role in enhancing team morale, operational efficiency, and the overall success of the business.

Best Local Restaurant (People's Choice)

This is an exciting brand new category for 2025 and celebrates the fantastic LOCAL restaurants with an LS postcode (not in the city centre). The shortlisted businesses will then be put to the public vote in the Yorkshire Evening Post to determine our winner for 2025.

How to enter the Oliver Awards 2025

There are 17 awards in total this year. The other categories are: Best Cafe or Deli; Best Bar (sponsored by PPS Essentials); Best World Restaurant; Best Speciality; Best Hotel Restaurant; Best Pub; Best Takeaway; Best Family Friendly; Newcomer of the Year; Sustainability Award; Best Customer Service; Best Fine Dining Experience; Rising Star Award; Chef of the Year (sponsored by Chef Works).

Entries are open until Sunday February 2, and businesses can enter up to three categories each. A panel of industry experts will then review the hundreds of nominations, whittling them down to a shortlist.

The winners will be announced at a glitzy award ceremony in Leeds on March 10, with the venue soon to be announced. PBS Essentials, Asphasia Support and Chef Works have been confirmed as sponsors of the event.

Last year saw hundreds of entries, with newly opened Craig Rogan at The Collective coming away with the award for Best Fine Dining Experience. Meanwhile, chef Ajith Kumar of Indian restaurant Tharavadu was crowned Chef of the Year 2024.

Any business with an LS postcode, and/or in the Leeds City Council district, can enter the 2025 awards. You can find out more about the criteria for each category and submit your entries on the Oliver Awards website.

Businesses can enter up to three categories each, and judges will be looking for detailed entries that match the category description. Judging will begin once nominations close on Sunday February 2.

Finalists will be invited to the Oliver Awards 2025 ceremony, taking place on the evening of Monday March 10, where the winners will be crowned. Click HERE to enter now.