A new Hawaiian restaurant has opened in Leeds city centre.

Ohana, meaning family in Hawaiian, opened its doors in the Grand Arcade on May 4.

It offers poke bowls with a few different proteins including salmon, blue tuna fish and cooked octopus, prawns and mushroom, which complement the small plates that are also on offer.

Ohana also has an extensive selection of classic and signature cocktails, with premium whisky.

The team behind the restaurant announced the exciting new opening on its social media channels.

Ohana has opened in the Grand Arcade, Leeds. Photo: Ohana/Google

The Instagram post said: “THE WAIT IS OVER!!!

“Step into the vibrant world of OHANA, where we blend the freshest ingredients to create mouthwatering poke bowls and a diverse selection of small plates.

“But that's not all - complement your meal with our extensive collection of premium whisky and handcrafted cocktails.

“As you indulge in our culinary delights, immerse yourself in the sounds of carefully curated music, creating the perfect ambiance for an unforgettable dining experience.

“Come for the food, stay for the vibes!”