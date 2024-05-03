Honi Poke Leeds: New Hawaiian restaurant serving colourful poke bowls and fresh sushi to open in city centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Honi Poke, a casual fast-food restaurant with several branches in London and one in Manchester, has confirmed plans to open its latest location in the Trinity Leeds shopping centre.
Since launching in 2017, it has built up a reputation as one of the most popular places to pick up a vibrant poke bowl – a healthy dish that usually consists of diced raw fish, rice and salad toppings.
A spokesperson for the brand said: “Honi Poke offers an exceptional variety of healthy poke bowls to satisfy everyone’s taste and nutritional needs.
“Our bowls are made with sustainably caught fish, which is an important consideration when it comes to seafood.”
The restaurant has been earmarked to open on May 21 with a special offer on its first day, which will see its most popular bowls sold for just £1.
These include “responsibly sourced Scottish salmon and yellowfin tuna”, with the ‘Honi Poke’, ‘Sriracha Mayo’, ‘Ahi Poke’ and the vegetarian ‘Avo and Mango’ included in the deal while stocks last.
The new restaurant will have digital ordering screens to enable quick service – and there will be delivery too, so people in Leeds can enjoy their favourite poke bowls from the comfort of their own homes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.