A Leeds restaurant has revealed plans for a huge party to mark its s first birthday and the unveiling of a new upstairs space.

Nyla’s on Briggate is doubling its capacity by taking over an additional floor in its current building, creating a new upstairs space featuring a new look bar, and stylish private hire area.

To mark the big reveal of The Loft, and celebrate Nyla’s first birthday, a weekend-long party is planned on October 24 -26.

The first 100 guests on Friday, October 24, will enjoy complimentary drinks alongside live DJ sets and performers.

This expansion is a real milestone for us and the re-opening weekend is our way of saying thank you Alicia Varley, Nyla's general manager

Meanwhile on Saturday, October 25, there will be prizes up for grabs including a £100 monthly bar tab, free food for a year and £250 cash.

The party will end in style on Sunday, October 26, with free burgers for the first 100 guests and 50 per cent off food and drink all day.

Nyla’s general manager, Alicia Varley, said: “This expansion is a real milestone for us and the re-opening weekend is our way of saying thank you to our amazing customers and supporters.

“It promises to be a brilliant weekend of entertainment, and we can’t wait to show off our new space and celebrate everything Nyla’s is about.”

Alongside the expansion guests can tuck into to a brand-new menu full of exciting new dishes, seasonal flavours, and twists on favourites from small plates and sharers to brunch classics. There will also be a refreshed cocktail list and expanded drinks offering.