This isn't my first North Brewing rodeo; I've been to their Springwell tap room a number of times, I've partied the night away in North Bar and rewarded myself with a pint at the Alfred after a Sunday walk.

Yet despite me doing the rounds over the past few years, I had yet to give the tap room on Sovereign Square a proper go until this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured is North Brewing Co's Tap Room on Sovereign Square. Photo: Google

En route I found myself thinking of the North Brewing venues I've fallen in love with over the years, my mind drifting towards the deliciously fruity pales usually on offer.

Strong but smooth, cold but without the icy touch that can make your teeth twinge - I could not wait.

Now, it may have been the sweet salvation from the sticky heat outside, but I like to think that the reason my pint of Atlantis tasted so good here was because, well, it was.

Hoppy, fresh and full-bodied, Atlantis has become my go-to whenever I head down to one of North Brewing's establishments, purely for the breath of life it seems to give me after a hard day's work.

My friends opted for something a little different; one going for a classic Springwell Pils and the other selecting a Square Ball LUFC-inspired pint, and we tucked ourselves away inside to avoid the evening breeze.

The only downside to drinking at any North-led bar is the clinical set up; tall chairs and tables all mirror one another and do fall a little flat in comparison to some of the more quirky bars in the city centre, but the focus here is on the beer, not the interior design.

One of my favourite parts of any North experience is the bao buns, provided at this tap room by Little Bao Boy until 9pm.

For any beer lover, you know one of the best sensations is the feel of chilli tingling on your tongue, each swig of beer intensifying the heat.

Both the aubergine and crispy cauliflower bao had a punchy kick, coated in just the right amount of sauce to keep the filling moist, but not too much as to get it all over your hands.

One more pint of Springwell Pils simmered down the heat from our evening snack, refreshing our mouths until it was time to leave.

An indulgent mid-week treat of baos and beer. It just doesn't get much better.

Factfile

Address: 3 Sovereign Square, Sovereign St, Leeds LS1 4BA

Telephone: 0113 733 8349

Opening hours: Mon-Thurs 11am-11.30pm; Fri-Sat, 11am-1.30am; Sun, 11am-10pm.)

Scores

Drinks: 8/10

Value: 7/10

Atmosphere: 6/10