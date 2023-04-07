News you can trust since 1890
Nine of the best fish and chip shops in Leeds to visit on Good Friday - from the Wetherby Whaler to the Bearded Sailor

For many households in Leeds a serving of fish and chips on Good Friday has been a tradition for generations.

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 7th Apr 2023, 08:56 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 09:48 BST

The tradition of eating fish on Good Friday originates from the Christian belief that Jesus sacrificed his flesh on this day. Fish is viewed as a different kind of flesh, so is favoured over meat on Good Friday.

Leeds is not short of its fair share of fish and chip outlets, so to help you choose where to go on Good Friday, here are some of the best:

Portside Fish and Chips only opened during the lockdown but is quickly becoming a local favourite and was even recently named among the 50 best fish and chip shops in the UK. The chain has spots on Harrogate Road and Kirkstall Road in Leeds. Picture Bruce Rollinson

1. Portside

Portside Fish and Chips only opened during the lockdown but is quickly becoming a local favourite and was even recently named among the 50 best fish and chip shops in the UK. The chain has spots on Harrogate Road and Kirkstall Road in Leeds. Picture Bruce Rollinson Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Hillycroft Fisheries, on Bruntcliffe Lane, Morley, was recently named in the UK's top 50 fisheries. Left to right, Mandy Binks, Liam Rodley and Nicola Hudson.

2. Hillycroft Fisheries

Hillycroft Fisheries, on Bruntcliffe Lane, Morley, was recently named in the UK's top 50 fisheries. Left to right, Mandy Binks, Liam Rodley and Nicola Hudson. Photo: National World

Croft Street Fisheries on Croft Street in Pudsey has previously been crowned fish and chip shop of the year. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

3. Croft Street Fisheries

Croft Street Fisheries on Croft Street in Pudsey has previously been crowned fish and chip shop of the year. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Another Pudsey favourite, The Bearded Sailor was also named the Yorkshire Evening Post's Chippy of the Year back in 2017. (left to right) owners Hannah Hall, 26, and partner Alex Papaioannou, 34. Picture: James Hardisty

4. The Bearded Sailor

Another Pudsey favourite, The Bearded Sailor was also named the Yorkshire Evening Post's Chippy of the Year back in 2017. (left to right) owners Hannah Hall, 26, and partner Alex Papaioannou, 34. Picture: James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

