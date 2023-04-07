For many households in Leeds a serving of fish and chips on Good Friday has been a tradition for generations.
The tradition of eating fish on Good Friday originates from the Christian belief that Jesus sacrificed his flesh on this day. Fish is viewed as a different kind of flesh, so is favoured over meat on Good Friday.
1. Portside
Portside Fish and Chips only opened during the lockdown but is quickly becoming a local favourite and was even recently named among the 50 best fish and chip shops in the UK. The chain has spots on Harrogate Road and Kirkstall Road in Leeds. Picture Bruce Rollinson Photo: Bruce Rollinson
2. Hillycroft Fisheries
Hillycroft Fisheries, on Bruntcliffe Lane, Morley, was recently named in the UK's top 50 fisheries. Left to right, Mandy Binks, Liam Rodley and Nicola Hudson. Photo: National World
3. Croft Street Fisheries
Croft Street Fisheries on Croft Street in Pudsey has previously been crowned fish and chip shop of the year. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. The Bearded Sailor
Another Pudsey favourite, The Bearded Sailor was also named the Yorkshire Evening Post's Chippy of the Year back in 2017. (left to right) owners Hannah Hall, 26, and partner Alex Papaioannou, 34. Picture: James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty