New Year, new menu as Trinity Kitchen welcomes street food vendors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Trinity Kitchen is kicking off the New Year in style with a fresh line-up of street food vendors, blending beloved favourites with bold new concepts to start 2025 on a delicious note.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests can explore a range of options including Big Mouth Gyoza, Sri Non Thai, 7 Star Flag, Little Red Food Truck and Yorkshire Cheese Grill, which will take over the iconic converted VW Camper Van, Citroen H van, horse trailer, shipping container, and J7 van from Monday, January 20th for the next nine weeks.

This New Year, we're making a resolution to try something truly unique — and for the first time in Leeds, you’ll get to experience authentic homemade Venezuelan arepas from 7 Star Flag. These delicious, golden cornmeal patties – which are naturally gluten-free – are crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, and filled with mouthwatering combinations that are sure to start your year on a flavourful high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking over the shipping container will be Big Mouth Gyoza, tickling your taste buds with Asian-style loaded fries, handmade gyozas and tasty rice boxes.

Yorkshire Cheese Grill

Meanwhile Yorkshire Cheese Grill is serving up melt-in-the-mouth grilled cheese sandwiches, using only the finest cheese from Yorkshire.

Guests can also treat their taste buds to the vibrant flavours of traditional Thai street food from Sri Non Thai. Indulge in crispy golden spring rolls, flavourful chicken bites and many other mouth-watering dishes.

And finally, fan favourite Little Red Food Truck is back! Dishing out handmade smash burgers tucked into perfectly toasted brioche buns and crispy fried chicken, add a portion of golden fries and crafted cocktails to create the perfect meal. There are also options for gluten or dairy-free burgers, as well as vegetarian and vegan dishes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new vendors will be joining the line-up alongside permanent eateries such as Archie’s, Pho, Rola Wala, Tortilla, Pizzaluxe, and ThatZiki.

Trinity Kitchen

Theo Jefferson-Brown, F&B Retail Manager, said: “We’re thrilled to kick off 2025 with a dynamic line-up of street food vendors at Trinity Kitchen. Whether you're revisiting an old favourite or exploring exciting new flavours, there's a delicious treat for everyone. It’s the perfect pit stop to beat the January blues and get your year off to a good start.”

For more information, visit www.trinityleeds.com.