Izgara, a new Mediterranean restaurant, is opening its doors on Main Street in Garforth on January 31.

The restaurant has spent the last few months renovating the former Barclays Bank on the high street, documenting the progress on its social media channels.

Inside Izgara, a Mediterranean restaurant coming to Garforth Leeds later this month. Photos: Izgara

One Facebook post ahead of its opening date announcement said: "We are very pleased with our progress so far, although it is taking slightly longer than anticipated, we are taking this time to focus on the fine details and soft furnishings to ensure that when we open it will be the restaurant that Garforth truly deserves, and which will hopefully take Garforth dining to the next level."

The restaurant, which spans two floors and features pendant ceiling lights with custom made marble flooring, is now ready to welcome customers.

And its arrival is bringing many employment opportunities to the area. The restaurant said: "This opening will bring a huge range of job opportunities for the local community, lots of the staff will be local residents and students."